Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

NASA Astronaut visits Kazakh National Space Center

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 October 2019, 08:51
NASA Astronaut visits Kazakh National Space Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Space Week 2019 is celebrated worldwide with lots of interesting activities. The theme of the World Space Week 2019 The Moon: Gateway to the Stars is dated to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 and the first human step on the Moon.

In the framework of the event the U.S. Astronaut Dr. Shannon Walker has visited the National Space Center (NSC) in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

photo

Shannon Walker made her space flight from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on June 16, 2010. Her visit to Kazakhstan was organized by the U.S. Consulate General Almaty and American Space in Almaty.

The NASA astronaut and representatives of the US Embassy in the NSC were met by Azamat Batyrkozha, Chairman of the Board of NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, and his deputy, cosmonaut of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aydin Aimbetov.

It is informed that Dr. Shannon Walker plans to visit another Kazkosmos object in Almaty - the Kamenskoe Plateau observatory. In addition, she is going to partake in a scientific conference of the Astrophysical Institute named after V.G. Fesenkova under the National Center for Space Research and Technology.

Roundtables, presentations, exhibitions, master classes, competitions and games, free movie screenings and Space Party will be held string from October 4 to mark the Space Week 2019.

Kazakhstan-based space industry institutions and future engineers will study global trends of space industry, the U.S. leading role and significant contribution of Kazakhstan into the industry.

photo

Baikonur   Space exploration    Kazcosmos   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10