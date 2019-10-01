Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
NASA astronaut Shannon Walker to visit Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2019, 08:50
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Shannon Walker, an American scientist and a NASA astronaut, will arrive in Almaty to attend the Space Week 2019 slated for October 4-10, the U.S. Consulate General Almaty informs.

It is organized by the U.S. Consulate General Almaty and American Space in Almaty.

The Space Week 2019 is celebrated worldwide with lots of interesting activities. The theme of the World Space Week 2019 The Moon: Gateway to the Stars is dated to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 and the first human step on the Moon.

Roundtables, presentations, exhibitions, master classes, competitions and games, free movie screenings and Space Party will be held string from October 4 to mark the Space Week 2019.

Kazakhstan-based space industry institutions and future engineers will study global trends of space industry, the U.S. leading role and significant contribution of Kazakhstan into the industry.

