    NASA Administrator congratulates Kazakhstan on 60 years since first human space flight

    12 April 2021, 17:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 13th Administrator of NASA Jim Bridenstine has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstan on the 60th Anniversary of the first human space flight, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on this very important historic day. I’m Jim Bridenstine, most recently the NASA Administrator. 60 years ago the world watched in awe as the first human launched into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. A lot has changed in the last 60 years. Today we collaborate with nations all over the world on the International Space Station and everybody knows the importance of the Baikonur cosmodrome in launching humans into space and to the International Space Station. So we thank the people of Kazakhstan for being a part of this important mission and we salute you on this very historic day!» the NASA Administrator said in a video message.

    It bears to remind that the first manned spaceflight with Yuri Gagrin onboard was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome 60 years ago. It marked the beginning of era of the manned space flights.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

