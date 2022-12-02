Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nariman Turegaliyev becomes new akim of W Kazakhstan region

2 December 2022, 11:17
Nariman Turegaliyev becomes new akim of W Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Nariman Turegaliyev as the akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in Ural region in 1964, Nariman Turegaliyev is a graduate of the Zhambyl Construction Institute and the Caspian Social University.

Since 2000 he held numerous posts in the regional administration of West Kazakhstan region. Between 2012 and 2017 he was the akim of Akzhaiik district of West Kazakhstan region, deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region and then akim (mayor) of Oral city.

In June 2017 he joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


Photo: senate.parlam.kz

