Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Naming Turkestan spiritual capital of Turkic world is a matter of historical justice - Shukeyev

    16 April 2021, 16:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – International videoconference ‘Turkestan is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world’ is underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the videoconference akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev stressed that the fact Turkestan has been named the capital of the Turkic world is a matter of historical justice.

    Governor Shukeyev reminded that the new historical period for the region began when Turkestan was declared the capital of the Turkic world at the recent informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held March 31.

    He also praised the revival of Turkestan city which, in his words, has turned into a huge construction site. The territory of the Khoja Akmed Yasawi Mausoleum is being modernized as well as the territory of Khazret Sultan reserve and the ancient settlement of Kultobe.

    According to Shukeyev, everything is done to make sure residents and guests of the city enjoy comfortable conditions there.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico