Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Naming Turkestan spiritual capital of Turkic world is a matter of historical justice - Shukeyev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 April 2021, 16:43
Naming Turkestan spiritual capital of Turkic world is a matter of historical justice - Shukeyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – International videoconference ‘Turkestan is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world’ is underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the videoconference akim (governor) of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev stressed that the fact Turkestan has been named the capital of the Turkic world is a matter of historical justice.

Governor Shukeyev reminded that the new historical period for the region began when Turkestan was declared the capital of the Turkic world at the recent informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held March 31.

He also praised the revival of Turkestan city which, in his words, has turned into a huge construction site. The territory of the Khoja Akmed Yasawi Mausoleum is being modernized as well as the territory of Khazret Sultan reserve and the ancient settlement of Kultobe.

According to Shukeyev, everything is done to make sure residents and guests of the city enjoy comfortable conditions there.


Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year