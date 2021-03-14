Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Names of killed in plane crash made public

    14 March 2021, 12:44

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan made public the names of the military killed in the jet crash in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The National Security Committee expressed sincere condolences to the family members and relatives of the military of the National Security Committee’s Air Service died tragically while on military duty:


    Major Gabit Barlykbayev born on October 19, 1984,


    Captain Doszhan Baimuratov born on December 15, 1985,


    Senior lieutenant Mukhtar Sagimbayev, born on November 24, 1994


    Sergeant Eugeniy Vasilkov, born on November 10, 1985.

    «We will cherish the memory of the crew members,» the statement reads.

    As earlier reported, the military plane made an emergency landing on March 13 at the Almaty airport killing four. Two injured were rushed to the intensive care unit. The Head of State charged to find out the cause of the accident.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region