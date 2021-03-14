Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Names of killed in plane crash made public

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 March 2021, 12:44
Names of killed in plane crash made public

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan made public the names of the military killed in the jet crash in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The National Security Committee expressed sincere condolences to the family members and relatives of the military of the National Security Committee’s Air Service died tragically while on military duty:

photo


Major Gabit Barlykbayev born on October 19, 1984,

photo


Captain Doszhan Baimuratov born on December 15, 1985,

photo


Senior lieutenant Mukhtar Sagimbayev, born on November 24, 1994

photo


Sergeant Eugeniy Vasilkov, born on November 10, 1985.

«We will cherish the memory of the crew members,» the statement reads.

As earlier reported, the military plane made an emergency landing on March 13 at the Almaty airport killing four. Two injured were rushed to the intensive care unit. The Head of State charged to find out the cause of the accident.


