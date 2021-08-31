Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Names of 3 more victims in military unit blasts in Zhambyl rgn released

    31 August 2021, 14:25

    ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – The names of three more victims in the explosions at the military unit in Zhambyl region have been released, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

    They were identified as Senior Sergeant Gafan Kuatbek, born in 1995, who worked as a driver at the specialized fire department No.1, Sergeant Adlet Adilbek, born in 1987, and Private Alibi Kenes, born in 1999, who were on the fire and rescue team of the fire department No.4.

    Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.

    The death toll from the blasts has risen to 15.

    August 29 was declared the National Mourning Day in the country.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Incidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Today’s Birthdays
    June 8. Today's Birthdays
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    June 5. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan