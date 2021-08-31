Names of 3 more victims in military unit blasts in Zhambyl rgn released

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – The names of three more victims in the explosions at the military unit in Zhambyl region have been released, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

They were identified as Senior Sergeant Gafan Kuatbek, born in 1995, who worked as a driver at the specialized fire department No.1, Sergeant Adlet Adilbek, born in 1987, and Private Alibi Kenes, born in 1999, who were on the fire and rescue team of the fire department No.4.

Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.

The death toll from the blasts has risen to 15.

August 29 was declared the National Mourning Day in the country.