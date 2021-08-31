Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Names of 3 more victims in military unit blasts in Zhambyl rgn released

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 14:25
Names of 3 more victims in military unit blasts in Zhambyl rgn released

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – The names of three more victims in the explosions at the military unit in Zhambyl region have been released, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

They were identified as Senior Sergeant Gafan Kuatbek, born in 1995, who worked as a driver at the specialized fire department No.1, Sergeant Adlet Adilbek, born in 1987, and Private Alibi Kenes, born in 1999, who were on the fire and rescue team of the fire department No.4.

Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.

The death toll from the blasts has risen to 15.

August 29 was declared the National Mourning Day in the country.


Zhambyl region    Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA