N Nazarbayev visits Astana International Financial Center

Alzhanova Raushan
13 September 2019, 13:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Astana International Financial Center, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed about the legacy of the EXPO-2017 exhibition and measures taken to develop the AIFC legal system.

In addition, Elbasy was reported on the activities of the AIFC Court, the English Law Academy, the International Arbitration Center and the AIFC Situation Center.

During the visit, the First President of Kazakhstan also held a meeting with key shareholders and participants of the Financial Center Exchange.

In turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the country's leadership fully supports the work of the AIFC.

According to his words, there is a need to continue the implementation of the privatization plan through the AIFC Exchange. It is important to take into account world market conditions. He added that it was necessary to strengthen the international financial centers’ credibility towards the AIFC.

The First President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of ensuring high economic growth rates and achieving the goals of the state strategic development plans.

