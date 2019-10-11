Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

N.Nazarbayev gives interview to Kazakhstani journalists

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
11 October 2019, 21:57
N.Nazarbayev gives interview to Kazakhstani journalists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has given an interview to Kazakhstani journalists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I do not regret it because it was an absolutely thought-out decision. Do not forget that I have led Kazakhstan for 30 years. Firstly, I want to thank the people who elected me as the Head of State. Changes are needed and nothing stands still. We need new people, new personnel», said Nursultan Nazarbayev answering the question if he regrets on transiting of power.

Elbasy added that after taking the decision he received regretful phone calls from many representatives of countries of the world. Kazakhstan has made the transit of power peacefully, democratically and in accordance with the Constitution. «We have achieved great success over the years», N. Nazarbayev noted.

History of Kazakhstan    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev