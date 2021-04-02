N. Nazarbayev Center, National Museum sign Memorandum of Cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In order to strengthen and develop partnerships, deepen cooperation in the field of culture, inter-civilizational, interreligious dialogue and consent, on April 2, 2021, Chairman of the Board of the N.Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbaev and director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly signed a Memorandum of Mutual Cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Center's press service.

Based on common values ​​and mutual understanding, the parties intend to develop a partnership in the field of practical promotion of the Сongress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, initiated by the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and comprehensively supported by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the development of the global interfaith dialogue area. Cooperation in the implementation of scientific and cultural and educational projects, museum exhibitions, expositions, excursions aimed at strengthening the spiritual and historical heritage of the Kazakh people, the significance of the unique foreign policy initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of international and regional security.

In addition, the Memorandum provides for a special thematic exhibition on the history of religions in Kazakhstan, the history of the world religion Islam and other creeds, the implementation of joint projects, consultations, international and republican conferences, seminars and symposia in the field of religion, interreligious and interfaith dialogue, theology, history, art and museum business, as well as familiarization of the partners of the N. Nazarbayev Center, foreign guests with the expositions of thematic exhibitions dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On a systematic basis, the exchange of scientific information, analytical, historical materials, documentation, as well as literature and bibliographic publications is scheduled.

As part of the signing of the Memorandum, the Chairman of the Board of the N.Nazarbayev Center Bulat Sarsenbaev stressed that the past, the present and the future of the country are measured primarily by the unity of the nation. The Kazakh people accepted representatives of various nationalities and ethnicities on their land, making it a common home for more than 130 nationalities and 18 denominations.

«Without exaggeration, I can say that Kazakhstan today is the global model of public harmony and nationwide unity. The commitment to the policies of tolerance, the influence of a respectful relationship to representatives of any confession, the development of interreligious and interfaith dialogue and harmony in Kazakhstan is the merger of the greatest achievements over 30 years of independence of our country. In this direction, it should be noted, the important role of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, aimed at preserving and providing interfaith and inter-divizational dialogue in the country and the world.

Currently, the National Museum preserves the historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. With confidence it can be said that unique works contributing to the deep knowledge of the chronicles of the history of Kazakhstan have high value for the younger generation. I am convinced that by signing the joint Memorandum of Cooperation, we will make a significant contribution to the promotion of the ideas of tolerance, the development of interreligious dialogue and creation,» said Bulat Sarsenbaev.

In turn, director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly, expressed his readiness to implement targeted projects to popularize the history of Kazakhstan in 30 years of independence, strengthening universal and spiritual values, promoting ideas, goals and objectives of the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions at the regional and international level.