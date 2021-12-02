N. Nazarbayev Center develops international partnership with Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - As part of a working trip to Amman from November 24 to December 2 of this year, Chairman of the Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev held a number of meetings with the First Deputy of the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought Nabil Al-Saheb, Minister Political and Parliamentary Affairs of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan by Musa Maaytah, Prince Hassan bin Talal, Director of the Royal Institute for Interfaith Studies Rineh Khattar and Grand Mufti of Jordan Abdul Karim Saleem Khasawneh, Kazinform has learnt from the Center’s press service.

During the meetings, Chairman of the Board of N. Nazarbayev Center Sarsenbayev noted that due to the established warm relations between the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the King of Jordan Abdullah II, today the Kazakh-Jordanian relations have reached a high level.

«Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in February 1993, bilateral relations have been characterized by dynamic development and multifaceted nature, placing the Kingdom on a par with our country's closest and most reliable allies in the Middle East region. The high level of bilateral relations is evidenced by continuous contacts and deepening of political mutual trust, which find a positive result in the trade, economic, cultural and inter-confessional spheres», Sarsenbayev said.

In addition, Commissioner for the Promotion of the Goals and Objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Bulat Sarsenbayev emphasized the participation of King Abdullah II in the V Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, where a solid legal basis for cooperation was laid, which still define positive focus and high dynamics of Kazakh-Jordanian relations, as well as his official visit to Kazakhstan in 2017, the main event of which was the presentation of the first «N.Nazarbayev Prize for Contribution to a World without Nuclear Weapons and Global Security».

Expressing his sincere gratitude for the constant efforts to ensure regional and international security and stability, Bulat Sarsenbayev invited Prince Hassan bin Talal to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as a participant.

Furthermore, Bulat Sarsenbayev presented official invitations to First Deputy of the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought Nabil Al-Saheb, Director of the Royal Institute for Interfaith Studies Rineh Khattar and the Grand Mufti of Jordan Abdul Karim Saleem Khasawneh to participate in the VII Congress on behalf of Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress Maulen Ashimbayev.

Sarsenbayev also informed the interlocutors about the key priorities of the Congress, plans to prepare for the upcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will take place on September 14-15, 2022 in Nur-Sultan and spoke about international events timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In turn, representatives of the Jordanian side highly appreciated the growing role of interreligious relations in the international arena, which determines the importance of exchange of experience within the framework of the dialogue platform – the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, emphasized the outstanding contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in promoting dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations, as well as the consistent policy of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening global interfaith harmony.

At the same time, within the framework of a working visit to Jordan, Chairman of the Board of N.Nazarbayev Center Sarsenbayev took part in the opening of the photo exhibition, which was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as in the work of the round table of the Royal Institute on Interfaith Studies, dedicated to promoting interfaith dialogue.

For their part, the participants of the round table noted the uniqueness of the Kazakhstani platform – Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the significant contribution of N.Nazarbayev Center in consolidating joint international efforts and promoting the ideas of tolerance, harmony, interreligious harmony and stability in the world.

Strengthening the bilateral partnership, N. Nazarbayev Center and the Royal Institute for Interfaith Studies signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, within the framework of which the parties will develop cooperation in the implementation of joint scientific projects, expand the academic mobility of researchers, scientists and employees of the two organizations, exchange analytical materials and publications, conduct thematic seminars, conferences, round tables and other events of mutual interest.