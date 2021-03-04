N. Nazarbayev Center, Center for Islamic Civilization of Uzbekistan sign memo of cooperation

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - On March 3, 2021, in Tashkent, Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev and Director of the Center for Islamic Civilization under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shoazim Minovarov signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the N. Nazarbayev Centeres press service.

The purpose of concluding the memorandum is the implementation of interaction in the field of intercivilizational and interfaith dialogue, the development of the principles of tolerance and harmony.

The parties reached an agreement on the mutual exchange of experience and practice in the development of interreligious dialogue, as well as the organization of meetings, events, forums and summits on the territory of the two states on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides recognize that a fundamental condition for the sustainable development of the world is dialogue, mutual respect and friendship between representatives of different faiths, ethnic groups and cultures.

Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center Bulat Sarsenbayev noted the ever-growing role of the religious and scientific-expert community in the development of fundamental, applied, research projects in the field of confessional relations of countries, and also stressed the importance of exchanging experience in strengthening interreligious tolerance, expanding cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Bulat Sarsenbayev paid special attention to the importance of the N. Nazarbayev Center's holding the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2022 and issues of preparation for the 19th Secretariat of the Congress in 2021 under the leadership of the Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament - Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev, as well as the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«As you know, Uzbekistan is one of the important and friendly partners of our state. Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to in-depth cooperation in the field of spiritual education, promotion of interreligious dialogue, exchange of experience between our countries. In this regard, it is important to note the role of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in preserving and ensuring interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, developing an effective strategy of peace and harmony between confessions and peoples. We are grateful for all-round support for the activities of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, convened at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. Over the years, the dialogue platform of the Congress has become an effective tool for the development of coordinated approaches by representatives of various confessions to solving the most pressing problems of our time. Thanks to its fruitful work in the development of cooperation between countries and civilizations, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has truly acquired the status of a recognizable symbol of Kazakhstan.

I believe it is important to continue further joint work on promoting the ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and their entry into a new level of dialogue. Only solidarity with each other will allow us to achieve our common goals in all integration processes to improve the well-being of the entire world community», emphasized the Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center.

During his working visit to Uzbekistan, Bulat Sarsenbayev also had a series of meetings with the Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan, Mufti U. Alimov, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan F. Arziev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Uzbekistan Muhammad Tarshakhani.

It should be noted that, at the initiative of the Uzbek side, the meetings were widely covered in the local media, on the official Internet resources of local news agencies, in the print media, as well as by the republican TV channels. In particular, Bulat Sarsenbayev gave an interview to the leading TV channel Uzbekistan 24, news portals Muslim.uz, Batafsil.uz, Uza.uz and other media.

For reference: The Center of Nursultan Nazarbayev for Development of Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue is aimed at promoting initiatives of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy on preserving and ensuring inter-confessional and inter-civilization dialogue, popularization of ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the international level, development of new initiatives to promote international dialogue.

The Center of Islamic Civilization under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan was established on the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and is intended to become a unique structure of great cultural and educational significance for the Muslim world.