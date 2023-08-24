Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails

    24 August 2023, 13:27

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea said Thursday its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has ended in a failure, citing «an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight,» Yonhap reports.

    Pyongyang said it launched the spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named Chollima-1, but an error occurred during the third stage of the launch, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    North Korea will once again aim to put a satellite into orbit in October, KCNA said, following its first botched attempt in late May.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Security World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo