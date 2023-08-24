N. Korea says 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite fails

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea said Thursday its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has ended in a failure, citing «an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight,» Yonhap reports.



Pyongyang said it launched the spy satellite, the Malligyong-1, mounted on a new type of rocket named Chollima-1, but an error occurred during the third stage of the launch, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea will once again aim to put a satellite into orbit in October, KCNA said, following its first botched attempt in late May.