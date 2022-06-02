N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea reported over 96,000 new fever cases Thursday, with the daily tally remaining under 100,000 for the third consecutive day, Yonhap reports.

More than 96,610 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 3.83 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 3.66 million have recovered and at least 165,390 are being treated, it added.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15. The daily count has been under 100,000 since Monday, after logging over 100,710 on Sunday.

The North remained vigilant against the spread of the virus, with the KCNA carrying an article that introduced the country's efforts to «intensify» its nationwide antivirus campaign.

«The emergency epidemic prevention sectors in different parts of the country concentrate their efforts on turning their regions into epidemic-safe zones,» the KCNA said in an English-language article.

It added the country's northern Ryanggang Province and the western city of Nampho have increased the production of anti-epidemic supplies, while a «blockade» in coastal areas against the spread of the virus is «further intensified.»

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and announced a shift to the «maximum emergency» virus control system.