Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 10,000 for 2nd day: state media

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2022, 15:20
N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 10,000 for 2nd day: state media

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained below 10,000 for the second consecutive day, its state media said Sunday, Yonhap reports.

More than 8,920 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.71 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 4.7 million have recovered and at least 15,630 are being treated, it added.

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.

The North is stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of the disease during the rainy season and to establish «efficient treating tactics and methods» to cope with any sudden crisis, the KCNA said.

«The emergency anti-epidemic work…. is now focused on preventing the spread of the pandemic diseases that may break out due to seasonal factors,» it said in an English-language report.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session