18 July 2022 18:41

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 400: state media

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 400, according to its state media Monday, Yonhap reports.

More than 310 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which 99.98 percent had recovered and at least 710 others are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.

The KCNA said the North is ramping up its antivirus measures «as the good circumstance of the anti-epidemic campaign is improved to finally defuse the epidemic crisis and completely restore the anti-epidemic stability.»

«Researchers and specialists in the fields of epidemic prevention, public health and science and education draw up a guide for collecting and delivering the sample of monkeypox virus and a guide for treating the virus, and technically perfect the checking method,» the KCNA said in an English-language report.

The health authorities have also taken measures to establish a test method and system for COVID-19 variants and other pandemic diseases, it added.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr