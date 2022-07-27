Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media

    27 July 2022 22:20

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 20, according to its state media Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

    More than 18 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

    It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.

    The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and at least 230 others are being treated, it added.

    The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

    Nonetheless, North Korean health authorities are continuing to take necessary measures to block the spread of coronavirus variants via sea, air and the border area.

    «The major trade ports establish an advanced disinfection process and operate a test system in order to expand their capacities for handling exports and imports,» the KCNA said in a separate English-language article.

    It added a new system has been introduced under which all officials and workers find «abnormal symptoms and inform the relevant units of their accounts to conduct necessary medical check-ups and tests.»

    Pyongyang disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    #Coronavirus #World News #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry