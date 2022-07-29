N. Korea reports 3 new suspected COVID-19 cases: state media

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have fallen to a low single-digit figure, according to its state media Friday, Yonhap reports.

The number of people who newly showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day stood at three, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of July 5, the death toll stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 217 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

The KCNA said health authorities are ramping up efforts to cope with the health crisis based on the «precious successes and experience gained in the anti-epidemic campaign for nearly 80 days» since it shifted to a «maximum emergency» system.

«The state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters has intensified the operation for enhancing the detection capability of the new Omicron sub-variants and ensuring the scientific accuracy and objectivity in surveying the nationwide anti-epidemic situation,» the KCNA said in an English-language article.

The North is also on alert against the global outbreak of monkeypox and conducting research to promptly differentiate the virus «from other exanthema,» it said.

Pyongyang disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The North immediately declared a «maximum emergency» control system and went into a nationwide lockdown.



