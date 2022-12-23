Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

23 December 2022, 15:10
SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, less than a week after its launch of two medium-range ones, YONHAP reports.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.

On Sunday, the North launched what Seoul officials called two medium-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. It later claimed the launch was a reconnaissance satellite development effort.


Photo: Yonhap

