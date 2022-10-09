Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
9 October 2022, 12:50

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Sunday, the South Korean military said, after Seoul and Washington wrapped up a naval exercise, involving a U.S. aircraft carrier, the previous day, Yonhap reports.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Munchon area in Gangwon Province between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m., and that the missiles flew some 350 kilometers at apogees of around 90 km at top speeds of Mach 5.

Given the distance and altitude, the projectiles are presumed to be «super-large caliber» missiles, fired from a multiple rocket launch system, known as the KN-25, according to observers in Seoul.

The launch, the North's seventh missile provocation in two weeks, followed the conclusion of the South Korea-U.S. exercise, involving the USS Ronald Reagan carrier, on Saturday and of the allies' trilateral drills with Japan on Thursday.

It also came on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party.

«The recent series of North Korea's ballistic missiles is an act of significant provocation that undermines peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community, and a clear breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions,» the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

It added, «Our military will maintain a firm readiness posture while tracking and monitoring related movements in close cooperation with the U.S. in preparation against additional provocations.»

Soon after the launches, JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and Gen. Paul LaCamera, the commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, had virtual consultations.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


