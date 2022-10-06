Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

    6 October 2022, 13:43

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, after a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was redeployed to the waters the previous day, YONHAP reports.

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Samsok area in Pyongyang between 6:01 a.m. and 6:23 a.m.

    It said one SRBM flew more than 350 kilometers at an apogee of roughly 80 km, with the other traveling around 800 km at the maximum altitude of some 60 km .

    The launches came just two days after the North's intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launch over Japan and marked the North's sixth missile test in under two weeks.

    Shortly after the North's latest launches, South Korea's JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum held consultations with the U.S. side, in which the allies reaffirmed a commitment to strengthening the combined defense posture against any threats or provocations by the North, according to the JCS.

    «North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches are a grave provocative action that threatens not only the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula but also the international society,» the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

    The USS Ronald Reagan returned to waters east of South Korea after it departed last week following an exercise with the South Korean Navy and then trilateral anti-submarine warfare drills involving Japan.

    It plans to have another trilateral exercise with South Korea and Japan in the international waters of the East Sea later Thursday.


    Photo: YONHAP

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
    S Korea, U.S. to hold joint air drills through Saturday: minister
    North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, 1 disappears from radar
    North Korea fires at least 10 missiles, 1 into nearby S. Korean waters
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks