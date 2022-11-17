Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military

    17 November 2022, 09:33

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Thursday, its first missile provocation in a little over a week, according to the South Korean military, YONHAP reported.

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Wonsan area in Kangwon Province at 10:48 a.m. It did not provide other details.

    «While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States,» the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

    The launch came shortly after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui warned the North will take «fiercer» military actions if the United States sticks to a move to strengthen its «extended deterrence» commitment to regional allies.

    Extended deterrence refers to America's pledge to use a full range of its military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, to defend its allies.

    U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed that pledge during a trilateral summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the margins of annual regional gatherings in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

    The North previously fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Nov. 9.

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19