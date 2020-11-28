Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N. Korea enforces home classes for kids amid COVID-19 concerns

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 November 2020, 12:12
SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea appears to be enforcing home classes for elementary school students as a way to avoid classroom gatherings amid nationwide anti-coronavirus efforts, according to state media reports.

Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said that elementary school teachers in Pyongyang are visiting homes of their students every three days for education as vacation continues, Yonhap reports.

«With the vacation for kids in place, such a new schedule has been started,» the website said. «As long as there are kids, this holds true for any district, ward and unit.»

The North had extended winter vacation for students until early June amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The report suggests that the North has extended summer vacation again by delaying the start of autumn semesters.

The North also seems to be providing online education through TVs and computers as part of efforts to minimize person-to-person contact.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that education materials will be available through TVs and computers for elementary, middle and high school students in Pyongyang.

North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free but has taken various preventive efforts amid worries that it could spiral out of control once the virus flows onto its soil.


