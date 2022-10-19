N Kazakhstan unveils cardboard and paper mill

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Cardboard and paper mill has been launched in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov attended the mill’s opening ceremony.

According to director of Raduga Company Dmitry Sharapayev, the capacity of the mill is 7.5 tonnes of paper per month.

«The mill is our new project. At the first stage, we will produce tissue paper. Our equipment is new and modern, which allows us to manufacture 7.5 tons of products per day. We plan to produce 4-5 million pieces of paper per month. 2.5 billion tenge was invested in the project. We intend to produce more than 25 types of products. We use steam from our Petropavlovsk Thermal Power Station-2, which allows us to cut the cost of production. 80 people are employed at the mill. At the same time, we have launched production of premium and economy printer paper. The latter will cost 2,000-2,200 tenge per a pack,» Sharapayev said.

The second stage is manufacturing multi-layer cardboard to the amount of 10,000 tonnes per year.

In his words, there is no problem with raw materials. The company specializes in processing of recyclables: polyethylene, PET bottles used for the production of polymer pellets, which in turn are used in manufacture of numerous household items. The raw materials will be purchased in the nearest regions of Kazakhstan and Russia.

«Our objective is to diversify the region’s economy. Paper production is a brand new project for the region. We plan to pay nearly 200 mln tenge to the budget. We expect that the import of paper products to Kazakhstan will reduce by 16%. The country’s largest paper mill is based in Almaty. Our enterprise is the second largest one opened in northern region. I am confident that the mill will significantly contribute to the region’s socio-economic development,» said Kumar Aksakalov.

Photo: informupack.ru

