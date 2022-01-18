N Kazakhstan to unroll 2,500 COVID-19 beds if situation worsens

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The North Kazakhstan healthcare department claims that is ready to unroll over 2,500 infectious beds if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, Kazinform reports.

The department developed a plan to increase the bed capacity if coronavirus cases grow. It will follow three case scenarios. The first is underway, 17% of beds are occupied as of now. There are 221 patients in the hospitals.

«The region has 17 hospitals, five of them in Petropavlovsk. The total bed capacity is 1,300 infectious and 100 ICU beds,» acting head of the department Nurlan Aimanov said.

The second case-scenario is bed occupancy of 60%. In such a case 504 beds will be unrolled within 24 hours. There will be 1,904 coronavirus and 128 ICU beds.

The worst-case scenario is expected to accommodate 1,100 coronavirus patients. 639 more beds will be available within 24 hours to hit 2,543 beds at large.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov said that all the responsible bodies should take all measures to have the best-case scenario.