Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan to toughen COVID-19 restrictions

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2021, 16:00
N Kazakhstan to toughen COVID-19 restrictions

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev told a briefing that the region is at the threshold of the COVID-19 ‘dark-red zone’, Kazinform reports.

Zhumatayev said that the morbidity rate per 100,000 population for the past seven days reached 189.9, the highest one the countrywide. The reproductive number exceeds 1.

He stressed that slackening of coronavirus vaccination rates, easing of self-discipline led to a surge in new coronavirus infections. If the weekly cases exceed 200 the region will move then to the ‘dark-red zone’ which will force suspension of all enterprises.

He urged all keep simple rules: to avoid mass events, to wear masks right, keep social distancing, reduce social contacts, avoid crowded places and get the vaccine.

Zhumatayev also noted that for the past 2 weeks the region recorded 1,999 new cases that is 1.7 more against the previous two weeks. For the last 2 week some districts reported an increase in coornavirus cases by 2-2.5 times.

As earlier reported, North Kazakhstan will toughen quarantine restrictions since October 25.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan