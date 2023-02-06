Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
N Kazakhstan to spend about 4bln tenge on repair of educational facilities

6 February 2023, 15:53
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to overhaul 39 educational facilities this year and spend 3.8 billion tenge to this end, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to chief of the regional education department Nazir Zhashibekov, 2.5 billion tenge were spent on the repair of 31 facilities last year. Of them, 21 facilities were repaired under the Auyl – El Besigi program (Village is the cradle of the Country)

The liquidation of dilapidated schools is underway. Two schools for 720 students are under construction in Tayinsha district. A 120-seat school will be built in Dragovirovka village. Four new schools for 3,300 students will be built in the city of Petropavlovsk until 2026.

Since 2020, all 48 ungraded schools of Petropavlovsk have shifted to per capita financing.


