N Kazakhstan to resume construction of multifunctional hospital this year

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan authorities plan to complete the construction of the Multifunctional Hospital in Petropavlovsk by the end of 2025, Kazinform reports.

At a briefing held on Wednesday in Petropavlovsk, Governor Aidarbek Saparov said that the initital cost of the project was144 billion tenge.

Construction documents are being revised now, he said.

«In 2019, the Ministry of Healthcare and the investor [a Turkish company] signed a memorandum on construction of a 480-bed hospital. An estimated cost of the PPP project was 144 billion tenge. In 2020, we allocated a land plot and in 2011 construction works began. In 2022, the works were suspended for increase in construction materials prices,» Saparov said. He assured that there will be no rise in cost of construction materials.

According to him, the document will be submitted for state expertise, to the relevant ministries, after which construction works will be resumed.

«The project will be submitted for expertise in August. We plan to complete the construction of the hospital by 2025. 45% of the works have already been finished. The work will be continued,» Aidarbek Saparov said.