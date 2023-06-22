Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan to resume construction of multifunctional hospital this year

    22 June 2023, 12:19

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan authorities plan to complete the construction of the Multifunctional Hospital in Petropavlovsk by the end of 2025, Kazinform reports.

    At a briefing held on Wednesday in Petropavlovsk, Governor Aidarbek Saparov said that the initital cost of the project was144 billion tenge.

    Construction documents are being revised now, he said.

    «In 2019, the Ministry of Healthcare and the investor [a Turkish company] signed a memorandum on construction of a 480-bed hospital. An estimated cost of the PPP project was 144 billion tenge. In 2020, we allocated a land plot and in 2011 construction works began. In 2022, the works were suspended for increase in construction materials prices,» Saparov said. He assured that there will be no rise in cost of construction materials.

    According to him, the document will be submitted for state expertise, to the relevant ministries, after which construction works will be resumed.

    «The project will be submitted for expertise in August. We plan to complete the construction of the hospital by 2025. 45% of the works have already been finished. The work will be continued,» Aidarbek Saparov said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Up to KZT300bln needed to finish construction of Astana LRT
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold meeting on Astana city's development
    President sets several tasks to National Bank on effective implementation of monetary policy
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events