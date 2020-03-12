Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan to realize 77 PPP projects

    12 March 2020, 09:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Last year North Kazakhstan worked at 49 projects to be financed through public-private partnerships. As a result, 34 agreements were concluded at large.

    This year the region targets to realize 77 projects in six sectors. According to preliminary data, the projects will let attract about KZT 18 bln.

    Last year 34 PPP agreements were reached in the sphere of education. The investments channeled hit KZT 76 mln.

    Notably, the project on building a library cluster in the region is expected to be signed soon. The cost of the project is KZT 17 mln.

    38 PPP agreements were signed in the region since 2015, KZT 4.4 bln of investments were attracted.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil