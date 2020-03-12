N Kazakhstan to realize 77 PPP projects

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Last year North Kazakhstan worked at 49 projects to be financed through public-private partnerships. As a result, 34 agreements were concluded at large.

This year the region targets to realize 77 projects in six sectors. According to preliminary data, the projects will let attract about KZT 18 bln.

Last year 34 PPP agreements were reached in the sphere of education. The investments channeled hit KZT 76 mln.

Notably, the project on building a library cluster in the region is expected to be signed soon. The cost of the project is KZT 17 mln.

38 PPP agreements were signed in the region since 2015, KZT 4.4 bln of investments were attracted.