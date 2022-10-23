Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

    23 October 2022, 11:40

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan plans to gradually increase its green spaces, Kazinform reports.

    Tree planting works started back to 2020, green spaces grew by 726 ha. This year it is expected to plant young plants on the territory of 1,700 ha worth KZT 469 mln.

    The region developed the complex plan for forest reproduction for 2021-2025. It is planned to plant 100 mln seedlings in the territory of 20,000 ha of forest resources. Last year the region planted 3.5 mln young plants covering 869 ha. 2.6 mln more will be planted this autumn.
    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital