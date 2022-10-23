23 October 2022, 11:40

N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan plans to gradually increase its green spaces, Kazinform reports.

Tree planting works started back to 2020, green spaces grew by 726 ha. This year it is expected to plant young plants on the territory of 1,700 ha worth KZT 469 mln.

The region developed the complex plan for forest reproduction for 2021-2025. It is planned to plant 100 mln seedlings in the territory of 20,000 ha of forest resources. Last year the region planted 3.5 mln young plants covering 869 ha. 2.6 mln more will be planted this autumn.