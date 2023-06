N Kazakhstan to open Haemodialysis Center

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 163 people need substitutive renal therapy in North Kazakhstan as of today, Kazinform reports.

The regional healthcare department initiated the Haemodialysis Center project in Petropavlovsk. It will be fulfilled through PPPs. KZT 300 mln will be invested in the project for 10 years. It will be realized this year.