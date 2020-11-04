N Kazakhstan to make COVID-19 PCR tests mandatory for existing air, train passengers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 PCR tests with negative results are to be mandatory for air and train passengers from North Kazakhstan region to have starting from November 9, 2020, Chief Medical Officer on Transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is a must that COVID-19 PCR tests with negative results are not old than three days, and such a requirement is not applicable to children under 5 years.

According to Mr Baigabulov, air and train passengers are not allowed to board unless COVID-19 PCR tests with negative results are turned in. Passengers’ movement between trains is also not permitted.

Only those with tickets will be allowed to enter the airport and railway station’s buildings.

A fine of 1,600 monthly national units is to face carriers if passengers without COVID-19 PCR tests with negative results are boarded.

Notably, the city of Petropavlovsk is to introduce stricter lockdown restrictions with installments of roadblocks around the city starting from November 9.



