    N Kazakhstan to launch paper manufacturing

    4 September 2020, 12:55

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The share of small and medium business to GDP rose up to 31% in North Kazakhstan as compared to the previous year.

    According to Governor Kumar Aksakalov the region ranks fifth the countrywide in this term.

    He stressed the need to implement a number of promising projects.

    It is planned to launch paper manufacturing plant Raduga LLP with a capacity of 500 tons of products a month. The Governor also added that the pool of 50 investment projects worth KZT 237 bln was set up in the region. Projects will create above 5,000 jobs. Notably, the region targets to attract KZT 287 bln.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Investment projects North Kazakhstan region Economy
