    N Kazakhstan to launch concrete products plant

    29 June 2022, 17:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year North Kazakhstan will develop 19 investment projects worth KZT 36 bln. Over 1,000 permanent jobs will be created,» akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday.

    He noted that a new brick plant was put into service at the close of May. KZT 1.8 bln was invested, 80 new jobs were generated. The plant produces up to 40 mln bricks a year to meet 30% of local needs.

    In July the gas concrete blocks plant and the concrete products plant will be put onstream. All the products will be used for the housing construction.

    A size copy paper and toilet paper will be manufactured by the paper products plant. The plant will be commissioned this September. KZT 2.5 bln was invested into the project. 80 jobs will be created. The plant is expected to produce 5,000 tons of products.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

