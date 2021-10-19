Go to the main site
      North Kazakhstan region

    N Kazakhstan to launch 10 dairy units

    19 October 2021, 22:20

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The North Kazakhstan administration debated the region’s socioeconomic development for the past nine months, Kazinform reports.

    As head of the economic department Kuanyshbek Kalizhanov said, the region boasts growth in all economic sectors, excluding demographic indicators. The gross agricultural output reached KZT 833.9 bln. Meat production grew by 2.1%, milk by 6.1%, egg production increased in all districts but for Kyzylzhar district.

    Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov highlighted the operations of new dairy farms. 3 farms produced over 6,000 tons of milk. Construction of 16 dairy farms is underway, 10 of them will be put into service this year. He also added that meat production rose by 6.7%.

    The business portfolio of machine building enterprises will rise up to KZT 61 bln by the year end. Since the start of the year the region attracted 17.5% of investments more than in the previous year.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Agro-industrial complex development North Kazakhstan region
