Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    N Kazakhstan to impose quarantine restrictions

    26 May 2021, 16:23

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Starting from May 29 North Kazakhstan will impose quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

    The chief state sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev signed the corresponding decree. Indoor children’s playgrounds and attractions, computer clubs, a water park will suspend their operations since Sunday. Cinema halls and theatres are allowed to work with 20% seat occupancy. No less than 50% of staff should work at home. Fully vaccinated and those who had COVID‐19 infection within past 6 months may work at office. The region entered the ‘yellow zone’ and imposes new restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases is surging.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil