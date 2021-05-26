N Kazakhstan to impose quarantine restrictions

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Starting from May 29 North Kazakhstan will impose quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

The chief state sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev signed the corresponding decree. Indoor children’s playgrounds and attractions, computer clubs, a water park will suspend their operations since Sunday. Cinema halls and theatres are allowed to work with 20% seat occupancy. No less than 50% of staff should work at home. Fully vaccinated and those who had COVID‐19 infection within past 6 months may work at office. The region entered the ‘yellow zone’ and imposes new restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases is surging.