Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

N Kazakhstan to impose quarantine restrictions

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 May 2021, 16:23
N Kazakhstan to impose quarantine restrictions

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Starting from May 29 North Kazakhstan will impose quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

The chief state sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev signed the corresponding decree. Indoor children’s playgrounds and attractions, computer clubs, a water park will suspend their operations since Sunday. Cinema halls and theatres are allowed to work with 20% seat occupancy. No less than 50% of staff should work at home. Fully vaccinated and those who had COVID‐19 infection within past 6 months may work at office. The region entered the ‘yellow zone’ and imposes new restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases is surging.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media