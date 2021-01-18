Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to impose lockdown on weekends

    18 January 2021, 21:33

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will tighten restrictions since January 21 as the region reports a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    The state sanitary doctor of the region signed a new decree. Lockdown will be imposed in the region on the weekends.

    Trade centres but for groceries, pharmacies, spas and cinema theaters will be closed on weekends .

    Public transport services will be suspended on weekends. Buses will run from 06:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

    The decree will take effect at 00:00 January 21, 2021.

    It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

