N Kazakhstan to impose lockdown on weekends

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 January 2021, 21:33
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will tighten restrictions since January 21 as the region reports a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

The state sanitary doctor of the region signed a new decree. Lockdown will be imposed in the region on the weekends.

Trade centres but for groceries, pharmacies, spas and cinema theaters will be closed on weekends .

Public transport services will be suspended on weekends. Buses will run from 06:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The decree will take effect at 00:00 January 21, 2021.

It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.


