    N Kazakhstan to implement 50 investment projects

    21 August 2020, 22:14

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan formed a pool of 50 investment projects worth of KZT 287 bln.

    «Since the beginning of the year KZT 119 bln was attracted into the economy of the region that is 18.8% more against the same period of the previous year. The bulk of investments, more than 75%, falls on private investments. The volume of foreign investments made KZT 8.5 bln that is two times more as compared to the first half of 2019,» Governor Kumar Aksakalov said.


    Notably, one of the biggest investment projects is expansion of the Taiynsha Mai (butter factory) LLP. A new workshop was built there. Its modernization is underway.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region
