Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan to implement 50 investment projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 August 2020, 22:14
N Kazakhstan to implement 50 investment projects

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan formed a pool of 50 investment projects worth of KZT 287 bln.

«Since the beginning of the year KZT 119 bln was attracted into the economy of the region that is 18.8% more against the same period of the previous year. The bulk of investments, more than 75%, falls on private investments. The volume of foreign investments made KZT 8.5 bln that is two times more as compared to the first half of 2019,» Governor Kumar Aksakalov said.

photo


Notably, one of the biggest investment projects is expansion of the Taiynsha Mai (butter factory) LLP. A new workshop was built there. Its modernization is underway.

photo

photo

photo


North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media