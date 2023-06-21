Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to implement 35 projects in 2023-2026

    21 June 2023, 14:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to implement 35 industrial projects in 2023-2026. This is what Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov said at the briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the region’s industrial output in January – May 2023 reached 234.6 billion tenge, which is 120% more compared to the same period in 2022. The volume of output in processing sector exceeded 192 billion tenge.

    In his words, the region plans to raise industrial output to 595 billion tenge by the end of the year, due to the existing enterprises and commissioning of new productions.

    In particular, the region has formed a pool of 35 projects with the total cost of 460 billion tenge in processing industry for 2023-2026. 15 new productions will be launched in 2023 which will let employ 800 people.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

