Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

N Kazakhstan to implement 35 projects in 2023-2026

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 June 2023, 14:15
N Kazakhstan to implement 35 projects in 2023-2026

ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to implement 35 industrial projects in 2023-2026. This is what Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov said at the briefing today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the region’s industrial output in January – May 2023 reached 234.6 billion tenge, which is 120% more compared to the same period in 2022. The volume of output in processing sector exceeded 192 billion tenge.

In his words, the region plans to raise industrial output to 595 billion tenge by the end of the year, due to the existing enterprises and commissioning of new productions.

In particular, the region has formed a pool of 35 projects with the total cost of 460 billion tenge in processing industry for 2023-2026. 15 new productions will be launched in 2023 which will let employ 800 people.


North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023