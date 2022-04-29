Go to the main site
    N Kazakhstan to host exhibitions, concerts and festivals May 1

    29 April 2022, 10:55

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The city of Petropavlovsk will play a host to the outdoor festive events on May 1.

    The program includes exhibitions, concerts, festivals, theatrical performances, master classes, and sports events, Kazinform reports.

    The events will be held across the city. The solemn opening ceremony will start at 11:00 am on the central square. The Planet of Friendship interactive platform will start its work there. Theatrical programs for children with the participation of costumer characters, the Qyzyljar Junior Voice regional children’s festival contest will be held on the square.

    The Birligimiz zharaskan festival, the Teriskey folklore and ethnographic ensemble concert will take place on the square in front of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. The theatrical programs for children will be held at Victory Park. Qyzylzhar ART center will resume its work on May 1. Besides, a master class and a photo exhibition will unveil in the park.

    The city will also host a cycling tournament.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Events Exhibition Holidays
